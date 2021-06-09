Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Shake Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102. The Sixers evened the Eastern Conference semifinal at one game apiece. Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta. Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, Danilo Gallinari scored 21 and Kevin Huerter had 20. Milton had lost his spot in the rotation in six playoff games this season. But coach Doc Rivers turned to him after the Hawks rallied in the third quarter. Milton led a 14-0 run that put Philly in control.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes forgot to touch ‘em all. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie third baseman missed first base running out a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was called out after a replay review. Hayes stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5. Acuña also had a single, double and three RBIs. J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia. The reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29, but they haven’t been above .500 all season. The Braves trailed 5-4 entering the eighth before Riley blasted a tying homer off Connor Brogdon. Contreras lined an RBI single off Sam Coonrod for a 6-5 lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph insists he’s not getting ahead of himself. The Steelers signed Rudolph to a one-year extension during the offseason, making him currently the only quarterback on the team who is assured of a roster spot next season. Rudolph says he’s focused on being a good option if starter Ben Roethlisberger is injured. Rudolph saw limited action in 2020 but did throw for 315 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 17 loss to Cleveland.

UNDATED (AP) — Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton had Guy Fieri leaping out of his courtside seat. Atlanta’s Trae Young had Spike Lee leaving early in disappointment. Dallas’ Luka Doncic impressed Paul George so much that the Clippers’ veteran insisted on trading jerseys with the youngster. They’re all part of the NBA’s draft class of 2018. And that group, so far, might be the class of these playoffs. Doncic is gone, but plenty of others — Young, Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., Mikal Bridges, Kevin Huerter, Bruce Brown and more — from the group that got drafted three years ago remain. And they’ve seemed right at home in this postseason, even though for many it’s the first time on this big a stage.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put pitcher Austin Voth on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose. Voth was sent to a Philadelphia hospital Sunday to get his nose reset after it was broken when he was hit by a pitch while squaring around to bunt against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez. He exited with a towel covering a gash across his nose after the ball deflected off the bill of his batting helmet. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Voth’s nose was broken in a few places and his left eye is pretty much swollen shut.