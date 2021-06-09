Iraqi militia commander, whose arrest stoked tensions, freed

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a judge has ordered the release of a militia commander whose arrest last month sparked a standoff between the government and paramilitary groups. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say Qassim Mahmoud Musleh was released Wednesday. Musleh is the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province. He was arrested May 27 on terrorism charges following a judicial investigation. The arrest sparked tensions and fears of violence when, shortly after, forces affiliated with the PMF surrounded Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s headquarters. Iraqi security forces and the elite Counter-Terrorism Service were deployed to protect the government and diplomatic missions.