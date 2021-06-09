Nevada becomes 2nd state with ‘public option’ insurance law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed legislation that made Nevada the second state in the U.S. to pass some version of a public heath insurance option. At a medical center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sisolak signed the bill that paves the way to offering “public option” health insurance plans by 2026. The new law requires heath care providers that bid to cover Medicaid recipients and state employees to also bid to offer a so-called public option plan. Prices under the plan would be pegged to average cost benchmark plans.