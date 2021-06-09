PA Gov. Wolf defends the results and security of the 2020 elections

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) told reporters Wednesday any politician attacking our elections is attacking our democracy.

At a polling site in the state capital of Harrisburg, Wolf reiterated numerous audits and investigations have found the November 2020 elections in both Pennsylvania and other states were safe and secure.

He said if any politicians continue to suggest otherwise, they are no longer acting in good faith.

"It's disturbing to me, as I hope it is to just about every American who believe in the power of democracy, that so many politicians seem intent on spreading so many lies, so much disinformation, not misinformation but disinformation about our elections," Wolf said.

He went on to also defend voting-by-mail, which has come under attack since November. Wolf said more than 2.6 million Pennsylvanians voted using this method in the last election, making up just under 40% of all voters.

The governor said he had full confidence in his commonwealth to be able to safeguard its elections and restore voter confidence in the process.