Polish miners, power workers, protest shift away from coal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some four thousand Polish coal mining and power workers have protested in Warsaw against the gradual phasing out of coal use and against a European Union court order to immediately close down a mine. Trade unions organizing Wednesday’s protest said Europe’s shift from coal — which is abundant in Poland but polluting — towards renewable energy will eliminate hundreds of thousands of jobs in the country. The protest followed last month’s order by a top EU court for Poland to immediately halt operation of the Turow brown coal mine that feeds a power plant. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by the neighboring Czech Republic which says the mine is draining water from its border villages.