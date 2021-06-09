Salinger’s widow wants former general store to be a library

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) — The widow of author J.D. Salinger, who owns a former general store in New Hampshire wants to donate it to the town so it can be converted into a library. Salinger was the author of “The Catcher in the Rye.” He spent the last nearly six decades of his life in Cornish, far removed from the public eye. He died in 2010. His widow Colleen O’Neill bought the town’s former general store in 2016. It reopened, but closed about 18 months later. The Valley News reports she expressed her desire to donate the building during Town Meeting on Tuesday. The town’s current library was built around 1910 and lacks off-street parking and running water.