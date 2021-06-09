‘This IS INSANE’: Africa desperately short of COVID vaccine

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the pack. In South Africa, with the continent’s most robust economy, only 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Nigeria, it’s 0.1%. Kenya is even lower. And Uganda has recalled doses from rural areas because it doesn’t have nearly enough to fight outbreaks in big cities. The continent of 1.3 billion people is facing a severe shortage of vaccine at the same time a new wave of infections is rising across Africa. Says activist Fatima Hasan: “People are dying. Time is against us. This IS INSANE.”