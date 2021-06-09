Youth director accused of hiding camera in church bathroom

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A youth director at a Florida Panhandle church has been accused of hiding a camera in a church bathroom. Deputies arrested 37-year-old David Nims on Monday on a charge of video voyeurism. A 14-year-old boy noticed a camera under a bathroom sink at Calvary Baptist Church in Pensacola on Sunday and told a church leader. Detectives reviewed videos on the camera that showed the boy was recorded. Now they’re going through his electronic devices after executing a search warrant of his home. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons tells the Pensacola News Journal that Nims could face additional charges. It’s unclear whether Nims has a lawyer to speak for him.