Chauvin juror: Bodycam footage, expert led to conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin of murder in George Floyd’s death says expert testimony about asphyxiation and the former Minneapolis police officer’s own body camera video convinced her he was guilty. Journee Howard told the Minneapolis Star Tribune the video footage was compelling evidence. She says Dr. Martin Tobin’s testimony also helped sway her. Tobin is a lung specialist who supported prosecutors’ argument that Floyd died from asphyxiation as a direct result of Chauvin and two other officers pinning him to the ground for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Howard also praised Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified that his department doesn’t train officers to use the tactics Chauvin employed.