China says US revoking of Chinese apps ban a “positive step”

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Ministry of Commerce has said a U.S. move to revoke Trump administration’s executive orders intended to ban apps like TikTok and WeChat was a “positive step.” A spokesperson in Beijing told reporters Thursday that China hoped Washington would “treat Chinese companies fairly.” The White House on Wednesday revoked some blanket-style orders made under former President Donald Trump against Chinese apps including WeChat, TikTok and Alipay. In a separate briefing, a Foreign Ministry spokesman protested Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s reference, during parliamentary debate, to Taiwan as a country. Beijing considers the self-governed island its own territory and is quick to chastise leaders or companies that refer to it as a separate country.