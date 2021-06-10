Danny Elfman writes a solo album with ‘venom’ pouring out

NEW YORK (AP) — When Danny Elfman started creating music during quarantine, what came out was a surprise even to him. He says more venom than he ever knew was in him emerged. The result is a sonic howl — part glam rock, part orchestral, part punk, with driving songs that are liable to disintegrate or tear off into a different direction. The title for the ambitious 18-track double album is perfect: “Big Mess.” It’s his first solo collection in more than 30 years. “Big Mess” is clearly a pandemic diary, exploring isolation and alienation. Elfman is the former leader of new wave band Oingo Boingo, and the Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer behind the music of “Batman,” “Beetlejuice” and “The Simpsons.”