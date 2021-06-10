Endicott Police: Our thoughts are with the New York State Trooper who was shot last night

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department released a statement on Facebook regarding New York State Trooper Becky Seager, who was shot in the hip Wednesday night.

The Police Department said:

Our thoughts are with the New York State Trooper who was shot last night near Windsor/Harpursville. The latest report at the time of this post is that, thankfully, the trooper's injuries are not life-threatening. We wish the trooper a speedy recovery.

We are also thinking of the brave men and women of law enforcement who are actively searching for the suspect. This includes our own Endicott PD officers who are assisting state police and sheriff's deputies as part of the joint Broome County Sheriff's/Endicott PD SWAT team.

Safe returns to all the police officers!