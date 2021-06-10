EU lawmakers say Morocco put children’s lives at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are accusing Morocco of endangering the lives of children in an attempt to put political pressure on Spain. They say it happened when thousands of people tried to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa last month. They are urging the Rabat government and the European Commission to finalize a “readmission” agreement so that migrants can, in the future, be returned legally. Several hundred unaccompanied minors were among those who tried to enter Ceuta by scaling a border fence or swimming around it. Morocco has since taken back most of the migrants. Moroccan officials had wanted Thursday’s EU parliament resolution to be toned down.