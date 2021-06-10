Feds charge Kentucky officer accused of hitting protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against a Kentucky police officer accused of hitting a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick last year during demonstrations for racial justice. News outlets cited court documents in reporting that Louisville Metro Police officer Cory P. Evans was charged Wednesday with deprivation of rights under color of law. Documents says Evans was acting in his official capacity when he “struck M.C. in the back of the head with a riot stick while M.C. was kneeling with hands in the air, surrendering for arrest.” Evans’ attorney and the FBI have declined to comment.