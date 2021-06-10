Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 2-1. The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for his first taste of the majors. Williams drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. It was the 24-year-old’s first homer in an affiliated game since connecting on Aug. 23, 2019 for Double-A Reading.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks’ recent home success provides good reason for optimism in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks are upbeat despite their inability to stop Joel Embiid in the first two games. The Hawks split two games at Philadelphia to open the series. They hope to continue their recent home dominance in the next two games in Atlanta, including Friday’s Game 3. Atlanta has won 13 consecutive home games, the NBA’s longest active home winning streak. The Hawks won both home games while taking their first-round series against the New York Knicks in five games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush says his recovery from right knee surgery is on track. Bush tore the ACL in his right knee in a win over Cleveland last October. Bush estimates he’s at about “80-90%” and plans to be ready when the Steelers report for training camp in July.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors’ bullpen in center field in the first inning. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field. It was the 11th multi-homer game of Turner’s career. He has 11 home runs this season. Five relievers blanked the Pirates after starter Tony Gonsolin failed to make it through the second inning in his season debut.

UNDATED (AP) — Saquon Barkley isn’t spending a lot of time worrying whether he’ll return from a major knee injury and be the same running back who gave defensive coordinators headaches preparing for the New York Giants. His status is uncertain with the start of the NFL season three months away. All the 24-year-old Barkley can do is show up at the Giants’ headquarters in the Meadowlands and put in the work to get his right knee healthy. It’s grinding work, mostly away from his teammates and in the company of trainers, exercise and rehabilitation experts.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have hired longtime NHL general manager Ray Shero as a senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin. Guerin played for and worked under Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shero was fired last year by New Jersey, midway through his fifth season as general manager for the Devils. Prior to his time there, he spent eight years as general manager of the Penguins. He oversaw the 2009 Stanley Cup champions. His father, Fred Shero, coached the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975.