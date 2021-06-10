Huma Abedin, longtime Hillary Clinton aide, has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Huma Abedin has a memoir coming out this fall. The close aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner wrote “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.” Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday that the book will be released Nov. 2. Clinton has spoken of Abedin as a second daughter. And former President Bill Clinton officiated her 2010 wedding to Weiner. But Weiner’s career collapsed the following year after he acknowledged texting lewd photos of himself to several women. Abedin is calling the book her chance to define her own story.