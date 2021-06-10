Iran judiciary chief stages 1st campaign rally despite virus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s most-prominent presidential candidate has staged a mass rally in the country’s southeast that drew thousands of supporters, the first such gathering amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that has largely halted traditional election campaigning. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief, toured the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province and addressed some 5,000 supporters in the city of Ahvaz. Despite the rising infection count and scorching temperature, roaring crowds mobbed the stadium. The rare rally comes as candidates hope to reignite flagging public enthusiasm in the presidential vote and boost turnout ahead of the vote next week.