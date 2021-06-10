Louisiana orchestra’s next top executive from Omaha Symphony

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has engaged a new executive director. A news release Thursday said Anwar Nasir is coming to New Orleans from Nebraska, where he is chief revenue and advancement officer for the Omaha Symphony. He will start the new job on July 19. Nasir worked previously for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl, the Atlanta Ballet, and the Philadelphia Workforce Development Corp. He’s originally from Philadelphia. Nasir says he wants to make the New Orleans orchestra’s artistic and education programs more visible and increase their impact in the area.