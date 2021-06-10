WBNG-TV, the CBS affiliate in Binghamton, NY, is looking for a full-time Newscast Director.

The successful candidate is a team player who can work well independently. We ask that you provide enthusiasm and have a passion for working in a fast-paced environment. If you are a quick learner and can communicate well, we want to hear from you!

Duties include but are not limited to technical directing of newscasts, some show recordings, non-linear editing, occasional spot transfer, audio board operation, and other duties as assigned.

Minimum one year previous experience preferred.

If you think you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, send cover letter, resume and references to:

Chris Miller

Production Supervisor cmiller@wbng.com

WBNG-TV

560 Columbia Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer