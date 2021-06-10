Orbán defends soccer fans who booed kneeling Irish players

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has defended the soccer fans who booed the Irish national team while they were kneeling as a sign of solidarity against racism at a game this week. The incident occurred during Tuesday’s friendly match against Hungary. Orbán says “politics has no place in sports.” The Hungarian soccer federation had already released a statement before the match indicating that the country’s national team would not kneel. Orbán says Hungarians only kneel before God, before their country, and when they ask for the hand of their lovers. He says Hungarians do not have the moral duty of those from countries that had slavery.