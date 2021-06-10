Skip to Content

Original stars joining Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

7:09 am National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts this fall — Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, two of the play’s original stars. Daniels and Keenan-Bolger will return to play Atticus Finch and his daughter, Scout, on Oct. 5 as the show welcomes back theater patrons more than a year after the pandemic shuttered Broadway and made the play’s themes even more vital. Keenan-Bolger, who won a Tony Award in the show, tells The Associated Press the play’s exploration of ingrained racism in the 1930s is especially relevant since the killing of George Floyd.

