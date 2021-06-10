State Police release name of trooper that was shot

(WBNG) -- New York State Police have released the name of the female trooper that was shot in the Colesville area Wednesday.

State Police identified her as Trooper Becky Seager, a seven-year veteran.

Police said she was shot once in the hip and taken to Wilson Hospital.

Police told 12 News that a deputy with the Broome County Sheriff's Office hauled Seager to safety and got her into an ambulance.

Multiple police agencies responded to the Colesville area last night following the shooting. For more coverage, click here.

According to State Police, law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Jason D. Johnson, before he fled the area.

