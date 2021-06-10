Susquehenna SPCA teams up with local businesses to host inaugural “Fetching Brews Run/Walk”

(WBNG) -- The Susquehenna SPCA is teaming up with with local businesses including Clark Sports Center and three breweries to offer a new charity run to benefit the shelter.

The event called "Fetching Brews/Walk" will take place next weekend on Saturday, June 19th and will feature different versions of the race/walk including 10K, 5K, and a children's .5K fun-run.



The event will also include goodies for participants, like free beverages (those over 21+ can even get brews)! To register for the event, you can click here.

Representatives from the Susquehenna SPCA say the events and fundraisers they host support their efforts to help animals in need.

"Right now, as I speak, we have folks on the ground in Otsego County resucing horses from a pretty inhumane farm situation," explained Stacie Haynes, Executive Director, adding, "We so far, right now, are working to remove 10 of the horses."

To follow along with the Susquehenna SPCA, you can find them on Facebook by clicking here or at their website.