Trooper Seager released from hospital after gunshot injury by man in Colesville, suspect in custody

WINDSOR/COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- New York State Police have announced Trooper Becky Seager has been released from Wilson Hospital Thursday after getting shot in the hip by a man in Colesville Wednesday.

Many law enforcement members were at the hospital upon her release to greet and support her as she headed home.





Source: New York State Police

The suspect who shot Trooper Seager, Jason Johnson, has been taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Colesville after a day-long manhunt in search of Johnson.