Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to US charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has pleaded guilty to charges in the U.S. that alleged she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to three criminal charges. Those include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine. She also pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker. Her lawyer described her as a “very minimal participant” in her husband’s drug empire. During Guzman’s trial in 2019, prosecutors said she helped orchestrate Guzman’s two prison breaks in Mexico.