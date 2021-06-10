Yellowstone National Park unveils automated electric cars

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials have launched the first tests of electric vehicles in Yellowstone National Park that are capable of operating without drivers. The Billings Gazette reported that the park on Wednesday launched a $360,000 public experiment into the potential future of visitor transportation, unveiling two eight-passenger, cube-shaped vehicles that will be tested at Canyon Village. Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday that the vehicles are expected to navigate the parking lot of Canyon Village through Aug. 31. Each 3D-printed vehicle can carry 1,350 pounds and has $300,000 worth of technology installed inside. Similar vehicles have been deployed in Maryland, Italy and Berlin.