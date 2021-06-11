2 dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate in Indiana

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed and many more injured when an SUV collided with a Greyhound bus Friday on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe lost control while traveling south on the interstate when the vehicle was sideswiped by a Mazda Miata. The Tahoe then crossed the median and collided with a bus in the northbound lanes. Two people in the Tahoe were killed. Passengers from the Greyhound bus were taken to hospitals, though their injuries were not serious. The crash occurred in White County, about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.