Champions crowned as Maine-Endwell pulls off impressive 4-title day
(WBNG) -- The sun was shining as Maine-Endwell spring sports teams swept in the Section IV championships.
Final baseball scores:
Union-Endicott - 2, Maine-Endwell - 12
- Maine-Endwell wins the 2021 Class A sectional championship.
Waverly - 9, Susquehanna Valley - 11
Seton Catholic - 1, Greene - 10
Final softball scores:
Maine-Endwell - 12, Union-Endicott - 0
- Maine-Endwell wins the 2021 Class A sectional championship.
Chenango Valley - 2, Susquehanna Valley - 3 (11 innings)
Final girls lacrosse scores:
Maine-Endwell - 21, Johnson City - 9
- Maine-Endwell wins the 2021 Class C sectional championship.
- Jenna Zunic led the way with 6 goals: "It's pretty incredible to win a section championship with these girls. We've worked so hard all season. We came in today fred up and ready to win it. We haven't won it in so long and we had a plan and executed it and I'm just so proud of them," Zunic said.
Final boys lacrosse scores:
Johnson City - 8, Maine-Endwell - 15
- Maine-Endwell wins the 2021 Class C sectional championship.
Chenango Forks - 7, Elmira Notre Dame - 11
Chenango Valley - 16, Whitney Point - 4