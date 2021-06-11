European ministers vow to protect reporters, free expression

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ministers from 47 Council of Europe member states have agreed to seek new regulations to protect freedom of expression online and in news media amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence may be used to curtail the right. The ministers in charge of media and information society have also asked the Council of Europe to help in the drafting of national action plans to protect journalists whose safety has recently come under increasing threat. The pledges were included in documents the ministers adopted on Friday, at the end of a two-day conference co-organized by the Council of Europe and the government of Cyprus in Nicosia.