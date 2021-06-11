Skip to Content

For love of birds: Backyard sleuths boost scientists’ work

New
9:04 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic that put much of normal life on pause — stopping travel and shutting people in their homes — also afforded more time for many families to study the wildlife in their own backyards. Cornell University records show a boom in amateur bird-watching. The number of people submitting eBird checklists — recording their bird sightings — was up 37% in 2020 compared with the previous year. The annual “big day” event, when people are encouraged to submit sightings during spring migration, also set participation records.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content