Gov says Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is declaring his state’s deadly fight against COVID-19 a “success story” as he ends most pandemic restrictions. The Democratic governor said Friday the credit goes to putting science ahead of politics. Beshear expressed frustration that mask mandates meant to slow the virus’ spread became a “question of liberty.” He says combating the coronavirus required collective efforts of Democrats and Republicans, offering a lesson to move beyond the partisan strife. The Kentucky governor made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press. He lifted most restrictions at a press conference later in the day,.