Head of Mexico’s governing party cites middle class failings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A top leader of Mexico’s governing party says the group suffered setbacks in the capital in last weekend’s elections because it lost touch with the middle class. Mexico City was once a stronghold for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But in Sunday’s mid-term elections his Morena party lost in nine of the city’s 16 boroughs. López Obrador blames the results on what he calls a “dirty war” by traditional media against his administration. He claims Mexico City residents listen more to the media. But Morena party secretary general Citlalli Hernández said Friday the party has failed to make contact with the city’s huge middle class.