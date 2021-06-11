Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will attempt to extend their 13-game home winning streak when they play the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal. The series is tied 1-1. The home winning streak is the longest active streak in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns will take a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets into Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal in Friday’s other game. The Hawks announced a sellout on Thursday and said only a few seats remain for Monday’s Game 4. Hawks forward John Collins says he wants to continue to build excitement he has seen from local fans.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3. Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it and the Braves scored two runs off Jose Alvarado on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th. But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his career and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win. Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence. Cody Bellinger added two hits and Zack McKinstry drove in two runs as Los Angeles won its 13th straight over the Pirates. Phil Bickford picked up his first save when the game was called with one out in the top of the eighth inning after a rain delay of 1:15.