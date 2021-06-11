Idaho man gets life in prison in cold-case murder and rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and killed in her Idaho home a quarter-century ago and an innocent man wrongly served 20 years in prison for the crime. On Tuesday, the man authorities say is the real killer was sentenced to life in prison. Fifty-five-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. must serve at least 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole. Judge Joel Tingey said it’s impossible to quantify how much damage has been caused by Dripps’ actions. Christopher Tapp was wrongfully convicted of the crime and spent 20 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to Dripps’ arrest and Tapp’s exoneration.