Man dies in blaze intentionally set with homemade fireworks

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say the body of a man was recovered inside the remnants of his home that he intentionally set ablaze with homemade fireworks after an altercation with a code enforcement officer Thursday afternoon. Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson identified the man Friday as 66-year-old Thomas Razzi. Jackson said a code enforcement officer had come to Razzi’s home early Thursday afternoon for a follow up inspection about complaints of hoarding conditions when Razzi threatened the officer with a gun. The fire burned down three homes and damaged three others.