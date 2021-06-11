Millions of rounds of ammunition stolen on Mexican highway

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two trailer loads of small-caliber ammunition bound for the United States have been stolen by armed assailants on a highway in Mexico’s most violent state, Guanajuato. A company representative said Friday that about 98.5% of the millions of rounds of ammo stolen were .22 caliber, which is seldom used by Mexican drug cartels. The .22 rounds are used mainly for target practice or extremely small game, though like any bullet they can kill under the right conditions. Mexican cartels prefer larger, high-velocity ammunition for AK-47 and AR-15 rifles or 9 mm weapons. The total quantity stolen is not clear, but is estimated to be about 7 million rounds. The ammunition is sold in the United States under the Aguila brand.