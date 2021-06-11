Mainly dry to start the weekend

Saturday: Slight chance of a shower or two. Long dry periods expected. A touch humid. High: 72-78





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Saturday brings some sun and some clouds. There is a slight chance of a couple isolated showers, but there will be FAR more dry time and area than wet. The chance of precipitation is only around 10-20%. Highs today will be in the 70s.



Some rain is expected to end the weekend. For help on timing the yard work around the rain Sunday, be sure to watch 12 News this weekend with Meteorologist Jason Doris.