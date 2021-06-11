New musical puts late Dutch great Johan Cruyff center stage

LEUSDEN, Netherlands (AP) — Johan Cruyff’s tempestuous life is being made into a musical that reflects the “total football” style of play the Dutch soccer great pioneered. The cast and crew of “14 The Musical” raised the curtain on preparations for a new musical eulogizing the Netherlands’ most famous soccer player. The show tells the story of the rise of Cruyff from a scrawny kid juggling a ball on the sidewalks of a working class Amsterdam neighborhood to the mercurial attacker who led the “Clockwork Orange” team that narrowly lost the 1974 World Cup final to West Germany. It premieres on Sept. 25.