Norwich man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced that a Norwich man plead guilty to sexually exploiting three children.

In a news release, the Department of Justice said 34-year-old Patrick Kain plead guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of committing a felony involving a minor by a sex offender.

The department said, in 2014, Kain was convicted in Chenango County Court of Sexual Abuse in the first degree. Due to that conviction he was required to register as a sex offender in New York State.

As part of his guilty pleas, the department said Kain admitted he created sexually explicit images and videos of three different victims. Each of the victims were around 5-years-old.

The department said Kain is facing a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 160 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, restitution to the victims, will be required to serve a post-release supervised release of between five years and life, and will have to continue to be registered as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI, New York State Police and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office.