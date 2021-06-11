NY raises age to arrest juveniles, eases parole penalties

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers would avoid jail time for nonviolent parole violations, and children under age 12 could no longer be arrested as juveniles under bills that passed the state Legislature Thursday.

The state Senate and Assembly passed the Less is More Act, which would largely eliminate the practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations.

Both chambers have also passed a bill to end the arrest and prosecution of kids below the age of 12, except in homicide cases.

Legislative leaders will decide when to send the bills to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who would have ten days to sign or veto it.