Pennsylvania man facing robbery, assault in Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested on assault, robbery and other charges for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Robert Morss was arrested Friday and was scheduled for a first appearance in federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, Morss was identified by witnesses who told investigators he was a Penn State University graduate and a veteran who may have mental health issues from his military service. Federal investigators say Morss rallied, directed and made multiple attempts to organize members of the crowd to push past Capitol guards, as well as trying to take a flagpole, shields, a baton and fencing from guards.