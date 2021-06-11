Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced almost two months later than initially planned due to the pandemic. The announcements Friday were originally scheduled for April 19. But the Pulitzer Prize Board postponed them to give the 18 members a chance to debate the entries in person, instead of remotely. Winners will be announced during a livestream that begins at 1 p.m. This is the second ceremony in a row to be pushed back amid the pandemic. Last year’s ceremony was pushed back two weeks to give board members busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.