Section IV boys lacrosse, softball championships
(WBNG) -- As the postseason starts to wind down, more Section IV champions were crowned Friday night.
Final boys lacrosse score:
Vestal - 8, Horseheads - 7
- Vestal wins the 2021 Class B boys lacrosse sectional championship. This is Vestal's fourth consecutive sectional title.
Final softball scores:
Windsor - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 8
- Susquehanna Valley wins the 2021 Class B softball sectional championship. This is Susquehanna Valley's 14th Section IV title.
Deposit/Hancock - 5, Elmira Notre Dame - 2
- Deposit/Hancock wins the 2021 Class D softball sectional championship. This is the first sectional title win for Deposit/Hancock as a merged program.