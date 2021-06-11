Skip to Content

Section IV boys lacrosse, softball championships

vestal horseheads blax

(WBNG) -- As the postseason starts to wind down, more Section IV champions were crowned Friday night.

Final boys lacrosse score:

Vestal - 8, Horseheads - 7

  • Vestal wins the 2021 Class B boys lacrosse sectional championship. This is Vestal's fourth consecutive sectional title.

Final softball scores:

Windsor - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 8

  • Susquehanna Valley wins the 2021 Class B softball sectional championship. This is Susquehanna Valley's 14th Section IV title.

Deposit/Hancock - 5, Elmira Notre Dame - 2

  • Deposit/Hancock wins the 2021 Class D softball sectional championship. This is the first sectional title win for Deposit/Hancock as a merged program.

Robyn Hearn

