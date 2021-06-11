State competition to make airports fit for the 21st Century begins quest to modernize

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- As part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, state airports are competing against one another for a chance to bring their vision to life.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo's press office, $230 million is up for grabs through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. There is also $20 million to be allotted as part of the Governor's Aviation Capital Grant Program.

"Through the program, the governor didn't actually specify a maximum amount per grant. So you know, I'm sure there will be some very large requests and then some smaller ones in the five to 10 million dollar range," said Mark Heefner, the Greater Binghamton Airport's commissioner of aviation.

The Greater Binghamton Airport plans to apply and request roughly $40 million.

Applications are due Wednesday, September 15.