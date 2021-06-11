State Dept. of Environmental Conservation brings awareness of invasive species

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Eight PRISMs and their partners came together this week to bring awareness to an invasive species across New York.

This is the eighth year in a row for the week long educational campaign.

This year there has been numerous statewide events focused on invasive species with the overall goal to bring attention to the public on why this issue matters.

Justin Perry, Chief Forester at the DEC told 12 News,

"People should care about invasive species because it really impacts their everyday lives from the personal impacts from invasive species and also there are a lot of invasive impacts that are less noticeable but certainly impactful to our agricultural opportunities."

Perry said one of the newer invasive species in our portion of New York State is the Spotted Lantern Fly.

This species came from Pennsylvania and they present a risk to the grape industry in the Finger Lakes region.