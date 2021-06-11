Wolf signs bill to extend pandemic regulatory waivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is extending hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end. The bill Wolf signed Friday allows the waivers to last through Sept. 30, unless Wolf’s administration ends them sooner. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the bill unanimously, at Wolf’s urging, as a companion to the resolution to end the disaster emergency declaration that passed nearly along partisan lines. The resolution won’t take effect until next week, at least, according to Wolf’s administration. The suspended regulations cover a wide swath of government requirements, including licensing, inspections and training.