All-star pitcher, Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant dies at 85

(WBNG) -- Former all-star pitcher Jim 'Mudcat' Grant, who spent 14 seasons in the majors, has died at the age of 85, as announced by the Minnesota Twins.

Grant was the first black pitcher in American League history to win 20 games.

Along the way, he made two All-Star teams, and in 1965 with Minnesota, he authored a history-making 21 win season.

Grant had strong numbers across two post-seasons with the Twins in 1965 and with the Oakland A's in 1971, in the final year of his MLB career.

Grant, like so many black players of his generation, was forced to overcome discrimination and acts of racial bias.

But across those 14 seasons in the league, Grant went 145 -199 with an ERA of 3.63 in 293 starts and 278 relief appearances.