At least 6 injured in cargo ship fire at Manila wharf

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials in the Philippines say a fire and a powerful blast have ripped through a small cargo ship docked to refuel in the Philippine capital of Manila. The fire injured at least six people and ignited a blaze in a nearby riverside slum that gutted dozens of shanties. It was not immediately clear what triggered the fire, which raged for about seven hours Saturday onboard the MV Titan 8. The coast guard says at least two crewmembers remain unaccounted for. The ship, which was carrying fuel drums, had docked at the wharf in Manila’s Tondo slum district to refuel prior to a domestic trip to the western Palawan province.