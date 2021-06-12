Skip to Content

Candor American Legion performs flag burning ceremony ahead of Flag Day

CANDOR (WBNG) -- Flag Day is coming up on Monday, but for the Candor American Legion, they began their flag burning ceremony on Saturday.  

Dusty Quick, Sons of the A.L. Vice Commander says that this year they did not have enough volunteers for the ceremony to happen on Flag Day.   

They did, however, have the local Boy Scout troop help with the burning of the worn flags today.  

If you are wondering what constitutes a flag to be burned, Quick says a good indicator is faded colors and frayed edges. 

He adds that you are always welcome to bring a flag to any American Legion to have it disposed of in a proper way.  

