Car crashes into building housing plasma center; 3 dead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a car crashed into a building housing a plasma center in Pittsburgh and caught fire, killing three people and injuring two others. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed the fatalities Saturday and also said two other people were injured, one critically. Police, fire and emergency medical services responded after the crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say one of those killed was still inside the vehicle in the building. A firefighter and a paramedic were also treated.